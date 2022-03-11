Deutsche Bank says it's 'winding down' business in Russia - Bloomberg
Mar. 11, 2022 3:14 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)GS, JPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Germany-based Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has stopped conducting new business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Friday.
- “Like some international peers and in line with our legal and regulatory obligations, we are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations,” Bloomberg reported, citing the lender's statement. “There won’t be any new business in Russia.”
- Deutsche Bank is joining Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in shutting down operations in Russia as war breaks out in Ukraine.
- Earlier, Deutsche Bank outlined its exposure to Russia.