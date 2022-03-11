Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$6.50 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 10.6mb draw in oil and oil products.
- TSA checkpoint numbers pointed to a ~3% increase in passenger volume week on week.
- The Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) US, oil-directed rig count rose by 8 this week.
- Iran negotiations were paused, following Russia's request for additional assurances from Washington.
- BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reportedly stopped selling diesel in Germany, for fear of shortages.
- Shell (SHEL) swore off Russian oil purchases, following public backlash.
- Zelenskyy's willingness to negotiate on independent regions and walk away from NATO raised the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.
- The White House visited Venezuela to discuss sanctions relief in exchange for direct oil exports to the US.
- Alberta premiere Kenney said KXL could deliver 900kb/d of Canadian oil to the US by Q1 2023.
- Biden blocked Russian crude imports.
- Aramco (ARMCO) raised OSP levels to an all-time high.