'The Batman' making its case among pandemic hits, with clear movie weekend ahead

Mar. 11, 2022 3:57 PM ETT, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

With competition cleared out, The Batman (NYSE:T) is set for another weekend crushing the box office.

There are no wide releases and only some limited releases for the weekend, as film studios await another haul from the 4,400-plus screens showing the latest incarnation of DC's Caped Crusader.

That film did better even than previously reported, as revised numbers (after a better-than-expected Sunday performance) showed it grossed $134 million in domestic theaters, more than many pandemic films made in their entire runs.

Adding another $124.2 million internationally to a current domestic total of $164 million, the film is heading toward the $300 million worldwide mark.

The Batman soaked up 80% of the entire box office last weekend, and there should be more of the same dominance this weekend - though runner-ups Uncharted (SONY -2.7%) and Dog (OTC:MGMB) will look to keep buffing their totals, as well as Sony's megahit Spider-Man: No Way Home, which still pulled $4.5 million last weekend, its 12th weekend in theaters.

The success of The Batman may serve as a final big hurrah for Warner Bros. as it gets closer to becoming part of Warner Bros. Discovery (DISCA -4.3%) as soon as a month from now.

