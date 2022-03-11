Pinnacle West Capital (PNW -0.7%) edges lower as Evercore ISI downgrades shares to Underperform from Inline with a $68 price target, citing significant Arizona regulatory risk partially offset by strong load growth, cost management and balance sheet.

Evercore analyst Durgesh Chopra says the latest Arizona rate case produced a worse than expected outcome, and recent elections for the Arizona Corporation Commission have seen relatively high rates of turnover, adding to uncertainty ahead of the November elections.

Chopra also is "skeptical of back-end loaded EPS growth outlooks, especially those dependent on fair rate case outcomes in challenging jurisdictions, given that growth is kicked down the road, which does not play well into a show-me-now marketplace."

Pinnacle West recently reported Q4 earnings and sales that beat expectations.