Centrus Energy (LEU -16.4%) turns sharply lower despite reporting a surge in Q4 profits, as net income jumped seven-fold to $116.2M from $16.4M in the year-earlier quarter, but revenues slipped to $89M from $92.9M a year ago.

While the results were "well above expectations," Roth Capital's Joe Reagor downgrades Centrus to Neutral from Buy, saying the improvement was driven mostly by one-time gains, and "management could not provide clarity on its risk mitigation efforts related to the Russia and Ukraine war... a major concern."

Centrus said in 2021 it increased the value of its long-term book order to $986M from $960M by securing new sales contracts that exceeded the value of 2021 deliveries, and it secured approval of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission of a license amendment to produce high-assay, low-enriched uranium.

Centrus Energy shares have nearly doubled during the past year but declined 4% so far this year.