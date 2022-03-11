NBCUniversal's Peacock nears deal for some exclusive Sunday MLB games

Mar. 11, 2022 4:50 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)DIS, T, AMZN, AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Streaming service Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is putting finishing touches on an exclusive deal to stream Major League Baseball games in a new Sunday time slot, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The arrangement covers a package of 18 games starting around the noon hour, with some at 11:30 a.m. ET - limiting conflict with Sunday games that usually start at 1 p.m.
  • Notably, the games would be exclusive to Peacock's paying tiers, meaning the games wouldn't be available through legacy TV packages or other services including MLB's own direct-to-consumer app.
  • It's the first of what could be a number of announcements moving forward now that baseball has found some labor peace and is rushing to jump-start a delayed 2022 season.
  • Existing national MLB broadcasters include ESPN (NYSE:DIS) and Turner Sports (NYSE:T). Meanwhile, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to stream 21 New York Yankees games this year, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has announced it will broadcast Friday night games on Apple TV+.
