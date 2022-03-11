SPAC Rosecliff, Gett terminate merger over market volatility, Russia crisis

SPAC Rosecliff Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCLFU) and Gett, which operates a ground transportation management technology platform, have agreed to terminate their proposed merger, citing market volatility and Gett’s intent to exit the Russian market.

The announcement follows Gett’s decision to permanently withdraw from the Russian transportation and delivery market. Russia accounted for less than 14% of Gett’s direct gross profit in Q4, the companies said in a statement.

They added that due to strong topline growth and not having to incur SPAC-related costs, Gett now expects to reach profitability as early as Q3 2022, a full year earlier than previously anticipated.

“As a result, Gett anticipates entering 2023 as a fast-growing and profitable company that will be ready to access the public markets when market conditions return to a more actionable state,” they said.

Gett announced in November that it planned to go public through a business combination with Rosecliff, in a deal that gave Gett a pro forma enterprise value of around $1B.

The merger would have provided the combined company with up to $253M in gross proceeds from Rosecliff’s trust account plus $30M from a committed common equity PIPE financing.

The transaction was expected to close during the first half of 2022, with the combined company listing its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GETT.

For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.