AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza gets FDA nod for early breast cancer

Mar. 11, 2022 6:42 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Young woman is having mammography examination at the hospital or private clinic with a professional female doctor.

Povozniuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has granted an additional indication for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza (olaparib) as an adjuvant treatment for a type of early-stage breast cancer.
  • The new indication is for germline BRCA-mutated HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer in those already treated with chemotherapy either before or after surgery.
  • Phase 3 data showed that Lynparza led to a statistically significant improvement in invasive disease-free survival , reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences, second cancers or death by 42% compared to placebo.
