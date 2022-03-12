Property and casualty insurer W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) +57% finished the week as the largest percentage gainer within the financial sector (with a market cap of $2B+).

Cryptocurrency lender Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +16.6% jumped as bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained slightly by 1% in the week ended March 11;

Asset manager Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) +7% gained after Trian Fund raised its active stake in the company to 17.6% from 16.9%;

Another asset manager, Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) +6.8% rose and;

Brazil-based regional bank Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) (NYSE:SAN) +5.8% climbed.

The top five financial stocks that fell the most this past week includes:

Hong Kong-based fintech platform Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) -23% dropped after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hinted at delisting some Chinese stocks;

Lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) -22% fell even after launching a new mobile auto retail online platform;

China-based digital consumer finance platform 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) -21% dipped despite its forecast of higher loan facilitation and origination volume in 2022;

Mortgage financer Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) -16.4% drifted lower and;

Credit servicer SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) -14.5% decreased. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating flags SOFI stock at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum.

Earlier this past week, consumer sentiment fell further in March as inflation expectations rose.