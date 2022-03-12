FuelCell top industrial gainer amid global energy concerns, Kanzhun picks #1 loser tag

The week ending March 11 saw energy solutions related stocks soar to the top five while Chinese companies formed the majority of the worst decliners.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) -2.80% was in the red for the second week in a row. YTD the ETF is -11.56%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -2.44% was back in the red after seeing rare gains last week. YTD -7.44%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +19%.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +23.35%. Solar, alt energy and electric stocks, including FuelCell, gained early in the week as rising oil prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports shifted attention to these sectors.

FuelCell also reported its FQ1 results which was a mixed bag. The company saw a wider than expected FQ1 loss, even as revenues more than doubled to a stronger than forecast $31.8M.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) +21.76%. The company, which sells engineered equipment to the energy sector, was on Wolfe Research's Hits List for short stock ideas. The "screen of all screens" identifies the stocks that appear most frequently on the firm's 15 short screens. The week also saw Bank of America upgrading Chart to Buy from Neutral, believing "the positives around incremental LNG infrastructure and liquefaction facilities will more than offset any slower than expected margin recovery during 2022."

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +21.62% came in a close third. The energy and urban solutions provider rose the most on March 7 (+12.75%). The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Hold with an Average Price Target of $24.94.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) +19.34%. The clean energy solutions provider was also on Wolfe Research's Hit List short idea stocks that appear on at least five of those screens. The company also announced a $262M increase to current credit facility.

The top industrial stock of 2021 Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) +19.08% rounded off the top five this week. The car and truck rental company rose the most on March 9 (+11.01%). In the past one year the stock has risen +202.11%.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -11% each.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) -26.62%. The Chinese online recruitment platform was in the decliners' list for the second week in a row. The company lost throughout the week, barring March 9 (+13.60%) when its stock rose following announcement of an up to $150M share buyback program.

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) -18.45%. Shanghai-based logistics services provider lost the most at the end of the week on March 11 (-12.13%). However, the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is a Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $38.35.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) -16.19%. The autonomous trucking company continued its dismal performance this week as well after being the worst decliner last week. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $38.08.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) -13.65%. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based online talent marketplace was back in the losers' list after a month. The company said it was suspending its business in Russia and Belarus and also withdrawing its Q1 and FY2022 guidance.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) -11.33%. The company lost the most at the start of the week on March 7 (-10.02%).