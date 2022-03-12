The war between Russia and Ukraine has placed U.S. pharma giants conducting clinical trials in the two countries in a tight spot. Despite the American leadership in clinical studies, the contributions made by Russia and Ukraine to R&D efforts are not insignificant.

The number of registered clinical trials in the U.S. exceeded 10,000 in 2021, while Ukraine and Russia accounted for more than 1,200 studies in total, Barron’s reported this week citing data from FactSet and The World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid the ongoing war and Western sanctions imposed against Russia, some disruptions to clinical studies are expected. The drugmakers, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), as well as Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), have all paused the recruitments in their clinical studies in Russia.

“So, the reality is the countries have great scientific prowess and have been a center for Merck and indeed other companies,” Merck (MRK) Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said.

Even as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is conducting some trials in the region, the company CFO Anat Ashkenazi ruled out disruptions in Russia or Ukraine, neither of which is a “clinical trial hub” for the company. The pharma giant is sending enough medicines to the trial sites in anticipation of future disruption.

Meanwhile, the President of Pfizer’s (PFE) biopharmaceuticals group, Angela Hwang, acknowledged that the company is advancing more than 100 clinical studies in Eastern Europe and 27 in Ukraine.

For many healthcare firms, though, it’s business as usual in Russia at a time, major U.S. companies are pulling out of the country following the conflict.

According to a list compiled by a team at Yale University, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Abbott (NYSE:ABT), are among some of the American healthcare companies that continue to do business with Russia even after its invasion,

The list based on company announcements indicated on Saturday that AbbVie’s (ABBV) Allegan Aesthetics subsidiary had so far exited the country, and Abbott (ABT) had yet to make a public disclosure on its Russian operations.

However, drug distributor, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), has suspended new business activities in the country, while the life sciences company, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), has paused the manufacturing operations there.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccine maker, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), has decided to continue the supplies of what the company called “essential products” to Russia. “If our products don’t get to the patients in need, people will die or have severe consequences,” J&J's (JNJ) Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Wolk, said at an investor event Tuesday.

Its rival, Eli Lilly (LLY), agrees, noting that the pharma giant continues to operate in the country as its products are vital to patients relying on them.

“We continue to distribute medicines in Russia as patients with cancer, diabetes and auto-immune diseases everywhere count on us to support them,” Al Jazeera reported Friday, quoting Lilly (LLY) spokesperson, Tarsis Lopez.

Leading U.S. drugmakers, Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) continue most of their business activities in the country.

The U.S. government data indicate that pharmaceuticals and medical equipment accounted for about 8% of all U.S. goods sent to Russia in 2021, up from less than 2% twenty years ago. According to S&P Global Inc.’s market intelligence unit, the country imported about $700 million worth of U.S. pharma products in 2021.

Meanwhile, Some European drug and medical equipment makers have also scaled back their Russian operations following the conflict.

U.K. pharma giant, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), has said it will not sign any contracts benefitting the Russian administration or military. Royal Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) continues to deliver its medical equipment to Russia, but the Dutch company has suspended the sales of its consumer products like electric toothbrushes.

German conglomerate, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) continues to operate its drug and crop divisions in the country. “A suspension of deliveries for cancer or cardiovascular patients would not be ethically justifiable and would heavily impact the civilian population of Russia,” a company spokesman said.

Despite the conflict, healthcare companies are yet to report significant disruptions to their supply chains or business activities in Russia, as the official sanctions against the country do not apply to medicine and medical equipment.

However, there could be challenges to provide an uninterrupted supply of medical products to the country, they warned last week.