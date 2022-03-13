SoftBank's Vision Fund sells $1.04B of Coupang stake

  • SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund has sold 50 million shares of its stake in South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) for about $1.04 billion.
  • The Vision Fund disposed of 50 million shares for about $20.87 each earlier this week, according to a SEC filing. SoftBank is still Coupang's biggest holder and owns 461.2 million shares after the sale.
  • The disclosure comes after Coupang shares sank 17% on Thursday amid a report that Goldman Sachs was said to market a block of 50 million shares for sale. Coupang, sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea," has dropped 50% since the firm's IPO a year ago priced at $35 a share.
  • The latest SoftBank sale comes after the Vision Fund sold 57 million shares for about $1.7 billion in September.
