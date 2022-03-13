Huntman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) received support from proxy adviser Glass Lewis in its battle with activist Starboard Value with the firm recommending shareholders vote in favor of the chemical maker's board nominees.

"Although Starboard seeks to replace directors who it believes lack true independence or qualifications for the board, not only do we find insufficient cause to remove current directors, we also aren't convinced that Starboard's nominees have particularly relevant, timely or incremental experience to add to the board at this time," Glass Lewis said in its recommendation.

The Glass Lewis recommendation comes ahead of a March 25 shareholder vote. Starboard Value disclosed in late September a stake in the company. In January, Starboard, which has an 8.4% stake in Huntsman, nominated four directors for the board and said ti believed that the chemical co.'s operating performance and capital allocation could be "meaningfully" improved.

"Starboard's added pressure may have inspired the board to follow through with the board overhaul this year, but we have a generally favorable view of the six new directors the company has added since 2019 and we believe the current composition of the board aligns well with Huntsman's business portfolio, strategy and positive trajectory," Glass Lewis said.

The Glass Lewis support is important as the firm and rival ISS are the two leading proxy advisers and shareholders in the majority of cases follow the recommendation of the advisers.

Earlier this month Huntsman raised it Q1 EBITDA guidance.