Ballard Power Systems GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08, revenue of $36.7M beats by $10.71M; issues FY22 guidance

Mar. 14, 2022 12:21 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ballard Power Systems press release (NASDAQ:BLDP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $36.7M (+28.3% Y/Y) beats by $10.71M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$25.5M, compared to -$14.5M in Q4 2020.
  • Ballard received ~$21.2M of new orders in Q4, and delivered orders valued at $36.7M, resulting in an Order Backlog of ~$93.1M at end-Q4.
  • The 12-month Order Book was $67.3M at end-Q4, a decrease of $12.1M from the end of Q3 2021.
  • Ballard's 2022 outlook includes: Total Operating Expenses of$140M – $160M compared to $102.1 million in 2021; Capital Expenditures of $40M – $60M compared to $14.7M in 2021 and develop roadmap to achieve corporate "Mission Carbon Zero" goal by 2030.
