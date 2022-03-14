Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor China’s Covid wave

Japan +0.93%.

China -1.30% China reports 1524 local covid cases -- a two-year high.

Rising coronavirus cases has plunged Shenzen and parts of Shanghai back into lockdown, along with other areas; Toyota halts production at its China Changchun City plant due to lockdown.

Hong Kong -3.81%.

Australia +1.03%.

India +0.38%

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: War in Ukraine - air raid sirens going off in (at least) 19 of 24 regions in Ukraine

Russian attack in Ukraine just 15 miles from Poland - a "significant" development.

The US and China will meet for 'high level' talks on Ukraine.

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates.

Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.

Gold prices fell on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose on rate hike expectations, with higher risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine denting bullion’s safe-haven appeal further.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,971.77 per ounce by 0303 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.5% to $1,975.70.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, dipped 3.9% to $2,705.18 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.9% to $25.58 per ounce, while platinum slipped 1.9% to $1,059.43.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones +0.62%; S&P 500 +0.55%; Nasdaq +0.31%.