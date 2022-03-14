IBI GAAP EPS of C$0.12, revenue of C$112.78M; issues FY22 guidance
Mar. 14, 2022 1:25 AM ETIBI Group Inc. (IBIBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IBI press release (OTCPK:IBIBF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.12.
- Revenue of C$112.78M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Backlog increased by 8% to C$623M (17 months) relative to Q4 2020, with IBI continuing to observe robust demand for services across segments.
- Days sales outstanding at quarter and year-end totaled 54 days and was nine days lower than Q4 2020 and three days lower than Q3 2021.
- For 2022, net revenue is forecast at C$457 million vs. estimated growth of 3.64% Y/Y.
- Leveraging its strong financial position and free cash flow, IBI plans to continue allocating capital to the pursuit of accretive acquisitions and investing in new products and technologies that can enhance business efficiencies and support overall margins.