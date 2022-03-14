OceanPal gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice
Mar. 14, 2022 1:57 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) received a written notice from the Nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1/share.
The company has 180 days, or until September 5, 2022 to regain compliance.
In the event OP does not regain compliance within 180 days and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance.
OP fully intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance within the prescribed grace period.