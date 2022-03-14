DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Non-GAAP EPS of €0.12, revenue of €443.9M

Mar. 14, 2022 3:39 AM ETDEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTC:DEUZF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.12.
  • Revenue of €443.9M (+20.8% Y/Y).
  • The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.24 at the end of the year.
  • As at December 31, 2021, orders on hand stood at €676.7 million (December 31, 2020: €269.0 million).
  • The company predicted unit sales of 165,000 to 180,000 DEUTZ engines in 2022, which would have resulted in an increase in revenue to between €1.70 billion and €1.85 billion vs. estimated growth of 9.36% Y/Y.
  • The EBIT margin before exceptional items would likely have been between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent.
