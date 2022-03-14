The surge in gas prices is prompting Uber (NYSE:UBER) to add a "temporary fuel surcharge" to fares across the country, which will be effect "for the next 60 days." The fees will go directly to drivers and couriers, who are responsible for paying for the gas they use. The new pricing is set to begin Wednesday, though Uber (UBER) will "continue to monitor gas prices and may make additional changes."

By the numbers: "Rides customers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip, and Eats customers will pay either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location," Uber (UBER) wrote in a blog post.

The ride-hailing giant was also quick to highlight the benefits of switching to an electric vehicle. Drivers who drive BEVs receive extra incentives, such as $1 more per trip up to $4,000 annually through Uber's (UBER) Green Future Program. Moreover, U.S. drivers are eligible to receive $6,000 off the Nissan LEAF, discounted pricing for other EVs, as well as incentives related to home charging installation.

Prices at the pump: The national average for a gallon of gas currently stands at $4.32 per gallon, according to data from AAA, compared with nearly $2.85 a year ago. In California, the largest market for gig work in the U.S., the price of gas is now $5.74 per gallon on average.