European markets mixed amid renewed hopes for Ukraine-Russia talks

Mar. 14, 2022 4:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

London -0.05%.

Germany +1.61%. Germany February wholesale price index +1.7% vs +2.3% m/m prior.

France +0.28%. France January trade balance -€8.0 billion vs -€11.3 billion prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.51% in early trade, with autos jumping to lead gains while basic resources fell.

Comin up in the session: SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 March at 0900 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Talks are taking place again on Monday in a bid to establish a solid ceasefire and find room for any compromise between Russia and Ukraine’s demands, although previous discussions have ended in failure.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.06%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.58%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.37%; CAC +0.68%; DAX +1.87% and EURO STOXX -1.41%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.