European markets mixed amid renewed hopes for Ukraine-Russia talks

London -0.05%.

Germany +1.61%. Germany February wholesale price index +1.7% vs +2.3% m/m prior.

France +0.28%. France January trade balance -€8.0 billion vs -€11.3 billion prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.51% in early trade, with autos jumping to lead gains while basic resources fell.

Comin up in the session: SNB total sight deposits w.e. 11 March at 0900 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Talks are taking place again on Monday in a bid to establish a solid ceasefire and find room for any compromise between Russia and Ukraine’s demands, although previous discussions have ended in failure.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.06%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.58%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.37%; CAC +0.68%; DAX +1.87% and EURO STOXX -1.41%.