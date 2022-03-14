AstraZeneca's Fasenra gets FDA rejection for expanded use in chronic rhinosinusitis
Mar. 14, 2022 4:35 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected to approve the expanded use of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) asthma therapy Fasenra to treat patients with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
- The condition is characterized by persistent inflammation of the mucous membrane lining the nasal passages and sinus with benign growths, called nasal polyps.
- The company said the FDA's complete response letter requested additional clinical data and it was working closely with the agency regarding the next steps.
- The company added that its supplemental biologics license application included data from the OSTRO phase 3 trial, which met both co-primary goals with a safety profile consistent with the known profile of the drug.
- Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the U.S., EU, Japan and certain other countries.
