Dexcom glucose monitoring system for managing diabetes gets CE Mark in Europe
Mar. 14, 2022 4:52 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said it secured CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) for the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system for people with diabetes in Europe age two years and older, including pregnant women.
- With Dexcom G7, real-time glucose readings are sent automatically to a compatible display device.
- The company said the system also offers a suite of customizable alerts that can warn of high or low glucose levels and help users spend more time in range.
- Dexcom (DXCM) expects to begin a launch of the system in Europe in the next several weeks.