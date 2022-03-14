Dexcom glucose monitoring system for managing diabetes gets CE Mark in Europe

Mar. 14, 2022 4:52 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Woman comparing result of glucose level check on the traditional glucometer and on the mobile phone reading from modern technology remote sensor mounted on her forehand

dzika_mrowka/iStock via Getty Images

  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said it secured CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) for the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system for people with diabetes in Europe age two years and older, including pregnant women.
  • With Dexcom G7, real-time glucose readings are sent automatically to a compatible display device.
  • The company said the system also offers a suite of customizable alerts that can warn of high or low glucose levels and help users spend more time in range.
  • Dexcom (DXCM) expects to begin a launch of the system in Europe in the next several weeks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.