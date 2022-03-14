Rio Tinto in $2.7B bid for remaining 49% stake in Turquoise Hill
- On heels of recent comprehensive agreement reached between Rio Tinto, Turquoise Hill and the Government of Mongolia to progress the development of Oyu Tolgoi, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has made a non-binding proposal to the Turquoise Hill board to acquire ~49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill.
- The C$34 per share proposed acquisition price values Turquoise Hill minority shareholdings at $2.7B, representing a premium of 32% to Turquoise Hill’s last closing share price.
- The deal strengthens Rio Tinto’s copper portfolio and reinforces long-term commitment to Mongolia.
- The addition creates opportunity for Turquoise Hill shareholders to realise compelling, immediate and certain value.
- Rio Tinto currently beneficially owns 102,196,643 common shares of Turquoise Hill, representing ~51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill.
"The proposed transaction would enable Rio Tinto to work directly with the government of Mongolia to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward with a simpler and more efficient ownership and governance structure," Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said.
Turquoise Hill owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, with the remaining 34% held by a Mongolian state-owned entity.
- Currently there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from these discussions; if a transaction is agreed, there can be no assurances as to its terms, structure or timing.