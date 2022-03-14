Argo Blockchain inks fleet swap deal with Core Scientific for S19J Pro machines
Mar. 14, 2022 5:08 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)ARBKFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) signed a fleet swap agreement with Core Scientific for S19J Pro machines.
- The agreement exchanges Argo's Bitmain Antminer S19 series bitcoin mining fleet hosted at Core for S19J Pro bitcoin miners previously ordered by Core to be delivered directly to Argo's new Helios facility.
- Argo said the fleet swap represents ~60% of its total mining capacity and will reduce operational expenses as part of its ongoing transition to operating its own mining facilities.
- The company added that the swap of miners will occur in stages as the machines are delivered, which is expected to be between May and July.
- Upon completion of the swap, Argo will no longer have any mining machines hosted at third party facilities.