Bluestone inks contract for $30M loan to advance Cerro Blanco Gold project
Mar. 14, 2022 5:25 AM ETBluestone Resources Inc. (BBSRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) said it established a $30M loan with Zebra Holdings and Investments, and Lorito Holdings.
- The loan will provide for the drawdown of funds by the company in tranches of net less than $1M.
- In consideration for the loan, the company issued 150K common shares and will issue an additional 4K shares/month for each $1M of the principal amount outstanding under the Loan up to March 11, 2023.
- The company said proceeds will be mainly used for general corporate purposes and to advance the Cerro Blanco gold project through engineering and permit approval.