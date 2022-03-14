Sanofi's amcenestrant fails mid-stage study in advanced breast cancer

  • Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) oral medicine amcenestrant failed to meet the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS) in a phase 2 trial to treat patients with a type of advanced breast cancer.
  • The study, dubbed AMEERA-3, evaluated amcenestrant as a standalone therapy compared to endocrine treatment of physician’s choice in patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer who progressed on or after hormonal therapies.
  • The trial did not meet the main goal of PFS — the length of time a patient lives with a disease without the condition getting worse.
  • "While we are disappointed with the AMEERA-3 results, we continue to investigate amcenestrant in patients with earlier stages of breast cancer with different tumor profiles and where different standard of care treatments are used," said
  • The company said John Reed, head of research and development at Sanofi.
  • The company noted that ongoing trial program for amcenestrant, including AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, have continued as planned.
