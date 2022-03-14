Sanofi's amcenestrant fails mid-stage study in advanced breast cancer
Mar. 14, 2022 5:49 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) oral medicine amcenestrant failed to meet the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS) in a phase 2 trial to treat patients with a type of advanced breast cancer.
- The study, dubbed AMEERA-3, evaluated amcenestrant as a standalone therapy compared to endocrine treatment of physician’s choice in patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer who progressed on or after hormonal therapies.
- The trial did not meet the main goal of PFS — the length of time a patient lives with a disease without the condition getting worse.
- "While we are disappointed with the AMEERA-3 results, we continue to investigate amcenestrant in patients with earlier stages of breast cancer with different tumor profiles and where different standard of care treatments are used," said
- The company said John Reed, head of research and development at Sanofi.
- The company noted that ongoing trial program for amcenestrant, including AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, have continued as planned.
- SNY -4.24% pre-market to $48.56