The rout in Treasuries is picking up speed as inflationary fears spur forecasts for an abrupt shift towards aggressive monetary tightening. The 10-year yield climbed 9 basis points overnight to 2.09%, touching a level last seen in July 2019, ahead of start of the FOMC's March meeting on Tuesday. Interest rates are expected to rise by a quarter of a percentage point, while Jay Powell will be drilled on the scale and pace of the coming tightening cycle after releasing the latest 'dot plot.'

Bigger picture: After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, traders poured into safe-haven assets like Treasuries, but that didn't last long. Markets are now pricing in rate hikes at each of the Fed's subsequent meetings for 2022, meaning another six increases this year. Government bonds in Europe were also stung last week after the ECB cut its growth forecasts and raised inflation predictions against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

"It's a mixture of positioning and illiquidity," Eugene Leow, rates strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. "It make sense to turn bearish on Treasuries based on fundamentals and what the Fed is communicating."

Go deeper: Hedge funds are expanding bearish wagers on the Treasury market, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with net short bets across the curve hitting the highest level since April 2020.

See the divergence of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) over the past five sessions: