Ideaya, Pfizer ink study pacts for darovasertib/crizotinib combo for eye, liver cancers
Mar. 14, 2022 6:30 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) signed additional clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to evaluate darovasertib and crizotinib combination therapy in a potential phase 2 trial in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) and in a phase 1 study in patients with cMET-driven tumors, such as hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) and/or non-small cell lung cancer.
- Ideaya is currently evaluating the combination of darovasertib and crizotinib in patients with MUM (a type of eye cancer) and in patients with GNAQ or GNA11 mutant skin melanoma in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial, under a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer.
- The company said it is targeting an update in the ongoing phase 1/2 trial in mid-year 2022.
- Ideaya is also planning to seek FDA guidance for potential registration-enabling trial design to evaluate darovasertib and crizotinib combination in MUM in mid-year 2022.