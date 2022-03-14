Li Auto slips 4% on inclusion of its shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program
Mar. 14, 2022 6:29 AM ET By: Deepa Sarvaiya
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) slips 4% PM on inclusion of its class A common shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program effective on March 14, 2022.
- The company's shares are already listed and traded Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”).
- The Company was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and its sub-indexes, including the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, on August 26, 2021, and was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng TECH Index on March 7, 2022.