Li Auto slips 4% on inclusion of its shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program

Mar. 14, 2022 6:29 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) slips 4% PM on inclusion of its class A common shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program effective on March 14, 2022.
  • The company's shares are already listed and traded Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”).
  • The Company was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and its sub-indexes, including the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, on August 26, 2021, and was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng TECH Index on March 7, 2022.
