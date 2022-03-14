AVEO Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $17.65M misses by $0.7M
Mar. 14, 2022
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:AVEO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $17.65M (+1883.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.7M.
- AVEO believes that its $87.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, along with expected net product revenues from the sales of FOTIVDA in the United States, will enable AVEO to maintain its current operations for a period of more than 12 months from the date of filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- AVEO currently expects to achieve full year 2022 FOTIVDA U.S. net product revenues between $100.0 million and $110.0 million.
- AVEO expects that commercial spend will be approximately $50.0 million in 2022.
- AVEO expects general and administrative expense will remain at approximately $20.0 million for the year.
- Research and development expenses will be in the range of $60.0 million to $70.0 million in 2022 in support of our existing pipeline plans.
- In addition, AVEO expects that gross margins will continue to be in the mid-to-high 80th percentile in 2022.