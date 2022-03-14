Rocket Lab USA is a buy at Morgan Stanley with near-term catalysts and backlog growth standing out

Mar. 14, 2022 7:03 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) with the company's momentum said to be continuing this year with backlog more than doubled in two months.

Analyst Kristine Liwag said the award to build 17 satellite buses as a subcontractor to MDA for Globalstar’s LEO constellation underscores the value in Rocket Lab's (RKLB) recent M&A activity.

"Meanwhile, RKLB continues to build out capacity, bringing online a second launch pad at its New Zealand facility, breaking ground on a new Space Systems facility in Colorado and selecting Virginia as the home of Neutron’s production and launch facilities. We still see the possibility for the company’s attempt at mid-air booster retrieval via helicopter to occur in 1Q22, which could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock, as a successful retrieval would represent a significant milestone along the journey towards increasing rocket reusability."

In the near term, Liwag and team view RKLB’s upcoming mid-air booster retrieval as a potential near-term catalyst. A successful operation could reflect a key milestone as the company executes on its strategy to increase rocket reusability to show it can lower costs.

Morgan Stanley has a price target of $17 on RKLB.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 1.79% premarket to $8.54.

See all the stocks on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.