Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) with the company's momentum said to be continuing this year with backlog more than doubled in two months.

Analyst Kristine Liwag said the award to build 17 satellite buses as a subcontractor to MDA for Globalstar’s LEO constellation underscores the value in Rocket Lab's (RKLB) recent M&A activity.

"Meanwhile, RKLB continues to build out capacity, bringing online a second launch pad at its New Zealand facility, breaking ground on a new Space Systems facility in Colorado and selecting Virginia as the home of Neutron’s production and launch facilities. We still see the possibility for the company’s attempt at mid-air booster retrieval via helicopter to occur in 1Q22, which could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock, as a successful retrieval would represent a significant milestone along the journey towards increasing rocket reusability."

In the near term, Liwag and team view RKLB’s upcoming mid-air booster retrieval as a potential near-term catalyst. A successful operation could reflect a key milestone as the company executes on its strategy to increase rocket reusability to show it can lower costs.

Morgan Stanley has a price target of $17 on RKLB.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 1.79% premarket to $8.54.

