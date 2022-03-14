Early data from Europe indicate that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has yet to gain momentum amid slow demand.

More than 85% of adults in the EU have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and approximately two-thirds of them have taken a booster dose. Yet, more than 50 million adults in the region remain unvaccinated, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

However, Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine —— branded as Nuvaxovid in the EU — has yet to make its mark despite being based on a different technology than the widely used mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

In Germany, only about 38,000 doses of the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine have been used since it was added to the immunization campaign on Feb. 24. Germany, the most populous country in the EU, is home to over 10 million unvaccinated adults, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, since the start of its vaccination drive in Italy on Feb. 28, Italy has administered less than 16,000 Nuvaxovid doses out of one million shots sent to vaccination sites. In comparison, the country has administered over 70,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day. mainly as boosters, according to government data.

Data from the ECDC indicate that boosters made up nearly two-thirds of vaccinations in Europe in recent weeks. with mRNA vaccines being the most widely used.

Protein-based Nuvaxovid vaccine is primarily used as the first dose of the eligible adults after the European regulators cleared its use last December.