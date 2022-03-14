Ascendis Pharma TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism meets main goal in phase 3 trial

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) said a phase 3 trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP) met its main goal and all secondary objectives.

HP is a condition in which the body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), which is key to regulating and maintaining calcium and phosphorus in the body. TransCon PTH is an investigational once-daily long-acting prodrug of PTH.

In the study, dubbed PaTHway, 78.7% of TransCon PTH-treated patients (48 of 61) achieved serum calcium levels in the normal range and independence from therapeutic levels of conventional therapy, compared to 4.8% for patients (1 of 21) in control group.

Ascendis added that TransCon PTH showed statistically significant improvements compared to control on all key secondary goals, which included measures evaluating patient-reported physical functioning, disease-specific physical and cognitive symptoms and other impacts, compared to control group.

The company added that one death in the TransCon PTH arm was evaluated as unrelated to study drug.

One serious related treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) in the TransCon PTH group was reported due to a dosing error.

Ascendis (ASND) said TransCon PTH was generally well tolerated, with no discontinuations related to the study drug.

The company said it intends to file for approval of the drug in the U.S. in Q3 and in the EU in Q4.

Top-line results for the phase 3 PaTHway Japan trial are expected in Q3 and the company plans to begin a trial of TransCon PTH in pediatric hypoparathyroidism during Q4.