Lifetime Brands boosts buyback firepower

Mar. 14, 2022 7:08 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $20M worth of common stock.
  • The program replaces the consumer products company’s previously authorized $1o million share repurchase program.
  • CEO statement: "The Board’s decision to authorize the share repurchase program reflects our strong cash generation and fortified balance sheet, as well as the Board’s confidence in Lifetime’s growth trajectory and future prospects."
  • The repurchase authorization is said to be consistent with Lifetime Brand's disciplined capital allocation strategy, which balances investing in our growth initiatives, accretive M&A and returning capital to shareholders to drive long-term shareholder value.
  • See Lifetime Brands' balance sheet history.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.