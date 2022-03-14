Lifetime Brands boosts buyback firepower
Mar. 14, 2022 7:08 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to $20M worth of common stock.
- The program replaces the consumer products company’s previously authorized $1o million share repurchase program.
- CEO statement: "The Board’s decision to authorize the share repurchase program reflects our strong cash generation and fortified balance sheet, as well as the Board’s confidence in Lifetime’s growth trajectory and future prospects."
- The repurchase authorization is said to be consistent with Lifetime Brand's disciplined capital allocation strategy, which balances investing in our growth initiatives, accretive M&A and returning capital to shareholders to drive long-term shareholder value.
