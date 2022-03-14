Kraton to collaborate with SABIC to produce ISCC PLUS Certified SBC

Mar. 14, 2022 7:08 AM ETKraton Corporation (KRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kraton (NYSE:KRA) says it will collaborate with SABIC, a chemicals company, to produce ISCC PLUS Certified renewable Styrenic Block Copolymers, or SBC, at Kraton's manufacturing facility in Berre, France.
  • The newly launched ISCC PLUS Certified renewable CirKular ReNew Series expands Kraton's existing suite of solutions designed to advance the circular economy.
  • The ReNew Series offers customers the opportunity to use the mass balance approach and adopt ISCC PLUS certification to produce renewable products.
  • SABIC's certified renewable butadiene is derived from animal-free and palm oil-free second-generation renewable feedstock, such as tall oil co-product from the wood pulping process in the paper industry, which is not in direct competition with human food and animal feed production sources.
