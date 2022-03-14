Dollar General is called a potential trade-down winner ahead of earnings

Evercore ISI checked in on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) ahead of the retailer's earnings report on March 17. The firm expects the retailer to issue EPS guidance below the consensus mark due to inflation pressures being factored in.

Analyst Michael Montani slotted Dollar General (DG) at Outperform on its potential to be a beneficiary from consumers trading down on their consumer discretionary spending.

"We see DG benefiting from trade down positioning, with a host of initiatives to aid margin and topline reasons to stay bullish into ‘22. Risk remains from wage expense, transport and freight, yet DG’s convenient stores appear relatively well positioned for the post pandemic norm."

On valuation, Dollar General (DG) is noted to be inexpensive at 16.5X the firm's 2023 EPS estimate. Looking ahead, Evercore think key for outperformance will be DG regaining its double digit plus EPS algorithm after a 2021 pause.

