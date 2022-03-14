KBR +3.4% pre-market after updating its 2025 long-term financial targets, underscoring expected value creation from its HomeSafe alliance joint venture.

In November 2021, U.S. Transportation Command awarded a contract valued at as much as $20B to the KBR-led joint venture to help the Department of Defense's military and civilian personnel move household goods at various locations across the globe.

KBR says it expects the contract will provide "strong earnings and cash accretion, increased funding source diversification and enhanced long-range visibility."

KBR shares recently hit an all-time intraday high of $55.74 and have gained 62% over the past year.