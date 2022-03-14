RLI divests its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

Mar. 14, 2022 7:21 AM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI), Kering S.A. (Ultimate Parent), Kering Eyewear S.p.A., subsidiary of Ultimate Parent (Parent), Huipu Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (Buyer), Welina, Inc., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Parent, entered into a share purchase agreement.
  • The agreement is part of a larger transaction whereby Buyer will acquire all of the shares of common stock of Maui Jim, Inc.
  • Per the terms, RLI has agreed to sell all of its shares of Maui Jim common stock to Buyer for net proceeds of ~$500M.
  • The sale is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
