Lottery.com picks internal candidates for CFO, COO role
Mar. 14, 2022 7:24 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) appointed Ryan Dickinson as CFO and President, Katie Lever as COO and chief legal officer and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer.
- Ryan served as acting CFO since 2021 and earlier served as president & COO since 2018; while Katie with 25-years of legal and executive experience she has served as Chief Legal Officer since 2021.
- Matt co-founded Lottery.com with Mr. DiMatteo and served as its Chief Commercial Officer until today’s appointment and also served as the company’s president from 2015 to 2019.
- Additionally, William (Bill) C. Thompson Jr. joined the company's expanded Board of Directors and will chair the audit committee.