Lottery.com picks internal candidates for CFO, COO role

Mar. 14, 2022 7:24 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) appointed Ryan Dickinson as CFO and President, Katie Lever as COO and chief legal officer and Matt Clemenson as Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Ryan served as acting CFO since 2021 and earlier served as president & COO since 2018; while Katie with 25-years of legal and executive experience she has served as Chief Legal Officer since 2021.
  • Matt co-founded Lottery.com with Mr. DiMatteo and served as its Chief Commercial Officer until today’s appointment and also served as the company’s president from 2015 to 2019.
  • Additionally, William (Bill) C. Thompson Jr. joined the company's expanded Board of Directors and will chair the audit committee.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.