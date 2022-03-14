Travelzoo creates new Metaverse division

Mar. 14, 2022 7:28 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) announces creation of its new Metaverse division and plans to commence the launch of its Travelzoo META service in April.
  • Travelzoo META is a paid subscription-based service that provides members with exclusive access to the latest and best Metaverse travel experiences.
  • The company will work with hundreds of creators to make experiences exclusively available to Travelzoo META members.
  • The build-up of the new business is expected to be funded from annual membership fees to be paid by Travelzoo META members.
  • It will host an investor conference call at the end of April, 2022 to provide an update.
