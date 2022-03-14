Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares rose sharply on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the Finnish telecommunications company, noting it sees an "improving competitive position" and a rebuilding confidence in management.

Analyst Simon Leopold raised his rating to outperform from market perform and put a $6.50 price target, implying some 30% upside from current levels. Leopold noted that Nokia (NOK) has seen an inflection in its business and with the company recently buying back back and the "likely" reintroducion of a dividend, the company is in an improved financial position.

"We envision strength in the Fixed Access and Routing segments and potential optionality in Optical and Mobility," Leopold wrote in a note to clients.

Nokia (NOK) shares rose 5% in premarket trading to $5.05 on Monday.

In addition, the analyst noted that Nokia (NOK) is likely to introduce an annual dividend in April that would give it a 1.8% yield and with customer demand sounding "genuine," investor skepticism may be misplaced.

"Although we suspect some operators have pulled-forward orders, we doubt double-ordering represents a material risk," Leopold added. "We are most upbeat on strength from Fixed Access followed by the Routing business; these are two areas where we think Nokia can raise prices and gain share."

Earlier this month, Nokia (NOK) said it had been selected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia.