KKR raises $17B for fund focusing on infrastructure
Mar. 14, 2022 7:32 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) closes its fourth global infrastructure fund with $17B in commitments, more than double the size of its predecessor fund, underscoring the growth in private investing for things that make transportation, energy transition, utility, and industrial systems work.
- Projected levels of GDP growth will require $3.7T of annual investment in global infrastructure between 2017 and 2035 and could increase by an additional $1T annually to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals, according to McKinsey Global Institute.
- "Global demand for building and upgrading critical infrastructure, as well as supporting responsible energy transition and growing broadband access, requires funding far in excess of public sources, which provides a big opportunity for private capital," said Brandon Freiman, head of North American Infrastructure at KKR (KKR).
- KKR (KKR) will be investing $1B of capital in the fund alongside institutional investors through the firm's balance sheet, affiliates, and employee commitments.
- The KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV will focus on critical infrastructure investments with low volatility and strong downside protection where KKR (KKR) believes it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns by leveraging its team, risk-based strategy, and track record of operational value creation, and global network of industry experts.
- The fund received support from a diverse group of new and existing investors globally, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, private wealth platforms, family offices, high-net-worth individual investors and other institutional investors.
