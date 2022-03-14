Macau casino stocks fall after COVID cases flare up again in China

Macau casino stocks fell after the Chinese government placed 17.5M residents in Shenzhen in lockdown for at least a week due to rising COVID cases.

That has raised concerns that new COVID restrictions could impact travel to Macau and Hong Kong.

"China's COVID outbreak is still largely under control, but the largest feeder market, Guangdong, is reporting rising cases which could lead to further spread in China and greater travel impediments in the near term," noted Bernstein analyst Vitaly Umansky.

Over the weekend, Macau already imposed quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers from some places in Guangdong province and elsewhere in mainland China.

Macau casino names fell in Hong Kong early on Monday. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shed 2.36% in premarket trading in the U.S. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) fell off 2.38%.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Macau Legend Development Limited (OTCPK:MALDF) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

