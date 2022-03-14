Luna Innovations divests Luna Labs division for ~$21M

Mar. 14, 2022 7:41 AM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has divested its Luna Labs division in a transaction valued at ~$21M.
  • With this divestiture, Luna becomes a pure-play fiber optic-based technology company.
  • Luna Labs, meanwhile, will become a separate, private company, led by CEO James Garrett.
  • The investment was led by the executive management team at Luna Labs with support from two private equity firms, Mereo Capital Partners and Point Lookout Capital Partners.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Luna will retain a less than 5% minority equity ownership interest in the newly formed entity.
