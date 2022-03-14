TreeHouse Foods says it will consider divestitures but won't sell itself

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reaffirmed prior 2022 guidance on Monday and provided an update on the evaluation of strategic alternatives.

After extensive discussion and careful deliberation, and with input from independent legal and financial advisors,

The company's board concluded after an extensive discussions that the focus of its ongoing strategic review will be to continue reshaping TreeHouse Foods (THS) by building leadership and depth around a focused group of categories in its higher-growth Snacking & Beverages business.

TreeHouse (THS) also plans to continue its exploration of potential divestiture transactions, including the sale of portions of the Meal Preparation business, either in a single transaction or in a series of transactions.

As part of the review, the board determined it is not the right time to pursue a sale of the whole company, but it remains open to all alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

CEO update: "The demand trends in private label continue to strengthen, and we are well-positioned to build on our momentum in advantaged categories. We remain confident in our strategy and our outlook for the full year. Our commitment to supporting our customers to meet their growing demand, combined with our ongoing plans to implement supply chain enhancements to reduce costs and improve margins, will drive meaningfully improved results and value creation."

Shares of TreeHouse Foods (THS) are down 37.95% over the last 52 weeks.