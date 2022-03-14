Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) +30.6% pre-market after confirming Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) proposal to acquire the ~49% of the company it does not already own for C$34/share (US$26.60) in cash; Rio -2.6% pre-market.

The deal price represents a 32% premium to the latest closing price and valuing the Turquoise Hill minority share capital at ~$2.7B.

Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which in turn owns 66% of the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia, with the remaining 34% held by a state-owned entity.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the deal would enable the company "to work directly with the government of Mongolia to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward with a simpler and more efficient ownership and governance structure."

The deal will need support from a majority of Turquoise Hill's minority shareholders.

The bid is "well-timed for all stakeholders, improving the likelihood of success," Bloomberg's Grant Sporrre writes. "Robust copper prices and the recent agreement with the Mongolian government, which greenlit the underground development, may limit pushback from Turquoise Hill shareholders."

Rio and Turquoise Hill have endured a contentious relationship around funding the cost of developing Oyu Tolgoi, but negotiations with Mongolia's government recently resulted in a deal to allow the project's delayed underground expansion to move forward.