Flora Growth inks distribution pact with DNO Group
Mar. 14, 2022 7:52 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) has signed a distribution agreement with Israel-based, DNO Group, to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region.
- DNO Group is a leading distributor of global independent brands and has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach.
- Pursuant to the deal, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories using an omnichannel approach including brick and mortar retail, e-commerce, and other wholesale markets.
- The initial focus will be on Hong Kong and is expected to be followed by a second phase expanding to India and Israel.
- Previously, Flora Growth launches sales through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico.