Luna Innovations acquires LIOS Sensing for €20M cash
Mar. 14, 2022 7:53 AM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has acquired LIOS Sensing in a €20M cash deal.
- The transaction was funded using a combination of Luna’s cash position and its existing revolving line of credit.
- LIOS, formerly a division of NKT Photonics, a NKT A/S company, specializes in distributed fiber optic monitoring solutions for power cable, pipelines, oilfield services, security, highways, railways and industrial fire detection systems.
- It will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Luna Innovations and will continue to operate under its existing brand for the foreseeable future. LIOS employees will remain within the company, with offices in Germany and the U.S.
- The acquisition expands Luna's intellectual property portfolio to ~800 patents active and pending, provides long range, fully distributed temperature and strain sensing capability and augments its international presence.
- In other news, Luna Innovations reported its Q4 results and announced divestment of its Luna Labs division today.