Paxlovid, the COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for at-home use, is unlikely to be available for many in the world for about a year amid regulatory and production issues, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing estimates from the analytics firm Airfinity Ltd.

Some four months after a licensing deal with Pfizer (PFE), the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool plans to designate generic drugmakers tasked with the production of the pill next week.

While the drugmakers may be ready for the first set of supplies by December, larger volumes of the treatment ­— a combination of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir — will only reach the market in May 2023, according to estimates.

With public information on nirmatrelvir limited, manufacturers have had to wait for licenses and the availability of the original product, according to the patent pool.

While there are no shortages of raw material currently, supply issues are also a potential challenge to ramp up the production. The manufacture of Paxlovid requires 38 different ingredients and reagents secured from a range of suppliers globally, according to Airfinity.

Meanwhile, the current trajectory of COVID-19 is also likely to pose questions on the future demand for the pill, and some manufacturers are likely to consider if they can recover their initial investments.

Kit Longley, a spokesperson from Pfizer, said that the company is “focusing our efforts and resources in a way that maximizes our overall supply.”

With its Q4 2021 results last month, Pfizer (PFE) issued an initial revenue forecast of ~$22B for Paxlovid.

However, Merck (NYSE:MRK) — the developer of oral COVID-19 therapy, molnupiravir — is likely to access global markets faster, according to Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, a coordinator of COVID-19 therapies, which is in negotiations with Pfizer (PFE).

“It looks like it’s going to take considerably longer than for molnupiravir and other drugs,” he said. Experts note that generic manufacturers are more familiar with molnupiravir, which had previously been evaluated against viruses such as influenza.

Paxlovid has indicated 89% efficacy, and molnupiravir has shown about 30% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in late-stage trials involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.