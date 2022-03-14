Glass House Brands secures licenses to start cannabis cultivation at SoCal
Mar. 14, 2022 8:00 AM ETGlass House Brands Inc. (GLASF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF) announced Monday that it has received California state cannabis and Ventura County cultivation licenses for the Phase I retrofit of its SoCal greenhouse facility located in Southern California.
- The company said these licenses have enables its 5.5M sqft green house to commence cultivation activities at the SoCal Facility, effective Mar. 11, 2022, including an initial transfer of approximately 30,000 clones from its nearby cultivation facility in Santa Barbara, California.
- First harvest from the SoCal facility is expected to occur in Q3 2022.
- "The receipt of the required licenses for our SoCal Facility is one of Glass House's most significant milestones to date, and we are beyond thrilled to initiate planting in our recently converted greenhouse," said Kyle Kazan, Glass House Chairman and CEO. "With our first harvest only months away and the first phase of the retrofit of the SoCal Facility nearing completion, we are on track to becoming the leader in cannabis cultivation capacity.